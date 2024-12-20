Bolt rewards performing drivers

Bolt, the leading ride-hailing platform in Nigeria, has concluded its Driver Club Rewards Campaign, recognizing and celebrating the outstanding performance of its top drivers across the country.

The campaign, which ran from November 1 to November 30, 2024, rewarded not less than 50 exceptional drivers with exciting prizes for their dedication, hard work, and excellent service.

As part of the campaign, top-performing drivers were rewarded with prizes such as Smart TVs, Smart Watches, Car Vacuum Cleaners, and essential food items.

Additionally, winners received shopping vouchers to cater to their personal and family needs during the festive season.

The rewards were distributed to drivers from 15 cities across Nigeria, including Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Benin, Calabar, Kano, Kaduna, Zaria, Ilorin, Ibadan, Warri, Enugu, Owerri, Yenagoa, Jos, and Uyo.

Osi Oguah, General Manager at Bolt Nigeria said: “Our drivers are the backbone of Bolt, and we believe in recognizing their dedication and contributions to providing excellent service to riders. The Driver Club Rewards Campaign is one of the many ways we are showing our appreciation to our drivers. It’s our way of saying thank you and motivating them to keep delivering exceptional experiences to our customers.”

Drivers who participated in the campaign expressed their gratitude for the recognition and support from Bolt. A driver from Lagos, Godwin Onoabhagbe, shared his excitement: “Being rewarded for my work means a lot to me. It shows that Bolt truly values us as partners. The prizes and shopping voucher will go a long way in making this season extra special for my family and me.”

Since the beginning of the campaign, Bolt has rewarded participating drivers with several amazing prizes worth over N50,000,000.

The company says it remains committed to empowering drivers across Nigeria through various initiatives, campaigns, and support programs.