Bolt rewards drivers

Ride-hailing platform, Bolt, has kicked off its Drive for a Prize campaign for new and existing drivers across the country.

The Bolt Drive for a Prize campaign, in its fourth edition, is a driver support initiative aimed at celebrating its top-performing drivers by rewarding winners with various prizes, from home appliances to mobile phones to brand new TVs, amongst others.

According to a statement by the company, the campaign is set to run for 8 weeks, during which drivers have the opportunity to accumulate points. Each week, the driver with the highest points will emerge as the weekly winner, while new drivers will receive bonus points to kickstart their participation.

Commenting on the campaign, Country Manager for Bolt Nigeria, Yahaya Mohammed, said “we are excited to see drivers get rewarded in addition to their regular income. The ‘Drive for a Prize’ contest is just one of the ways Bolt appreciates and rewards drivers for their dedication to serving riders diligently and we hope that this initiative will further motivate drivers to continue delivering top quality service to riders.

“This initiative is in line with our commitment to the welfare of drivers and we wish to use this opportunity to demonstrate our appreciation to drivers who are central to our operations. We are thrilled to continue this initiative which was inaugurated in 2020. At Bolt, we recognise that drivers are fundamental to the continued growth of our brand in Nigeria, and we do not take their commitment and efforts for granted”.

Bolt noted that the campaign has again recorded wide participation among drivers across twelve cities, including Lagos, Abuja, Port-Harcourt, Calabar, Benin, Kano, Jos, Uyo, Enugu, Ibadan, Akure and Owerri.

