Bolt blocks Nigerian, South African users ordering fake rides

By Musa Luka Bolt has blocked numerous accounts involved in the prank between Nigerians and South Africans. In a trend that took many by surprise,…

By Musa Luka

Bolt has blocked numerous accounts involved in the prank between Nigerians and South Africans.

In a trend that took many by surprise, Nigerians and South Africans renewed their online rivalry.

The trend started by the South Africans was tagged: ‘Request in Nigeria Challenge’.

Customers had ordered fake rides and cancelled them after drivers accepted.

Some Nigerians had followed the steps of their South African counterparts.

Several users shared their experiences on X and express their frustration.

One user, @Iamwhykayy, wrote that South Africans were ordering rides from South Africa and then canceling after the driver arrived, “wasting the drivers time & fuel.”

Another user, @Oladapomikky1, claimed that over 40 Bolt and Uber cars were ordered to a single street in Johannesburg by Nigerians, only to be canceled.

The incidents have sparked outrage and concern among X users, who view the behavior as a form of digital harassment and a reflection of underlying prejudices.

Some have argued that the actions are indicative of a “scary kind of obsession” that South Africans have with Nigerians.

Commenting on the situation, Yahaya Mohammed, Country Manager of Bolt in Nigeria, said, “Bolt is aware of the fake ride request incident between some individuals in Nigeria and South Africa. We understand the impact this situation has had on our driver-partners in Nigeria and South Africa. We are committed to ensuring a safe, reliable, and secure experience for all members of our community.”

Coincidentally, the incident happened a day after Chidimma Adetshina, South Africa-based model of Nigerian descent, arrived in Lagos ahead of the 2024 Miss Universe Nigeria competition.

The 23-year-old law student came to Nigeria after accepting to participate in the competition following her controversial withdrawal from Miss South Africa 2024 due to xenophobic backlash over her nationality.

Nigerians and South Africans clashed online over the issue which led to Adetshina’s withdrawal from the event.

Upon arrival, she expressed her excitement: “I’m so thrilled. I was excited throughout the flight and can’t wait to explore more of Nigeria. I look forward to meeting the other contestants. I’m grateful for the opportunity to compete. I believe dreams are valid when action is taken, and I feel this is my time to manifest that. This is the first step towards what I want to achieve.”