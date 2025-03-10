Bolaji clinches gold at Spanish Para Badminton International

Nigeria’s Para-Badminton sensation, Eniola Bolaji, has clinched gold at the 2025 Spanish Para-Badminton International II in Vitoria.
Following her victory in Spain, the Paralympic bronze medalist has extended her flawless record to 11 wins in 11 international appearances.
The multiple African champion displayed sheer dominance in the women’s singles SL3 final, defeating Ukraine’s Oksana Kozyna 2-0 (21-15, 21-15).
Her journey to the podium was nothing short of extraordinary, overcoming top opponents from Brazil, France, Australia, and India with commanding performances.
Meanwhile, the Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Malam Shehu Dikko, hailed Bolaji’s victory as a testament to Nigeria’s rising status in para sports.
“Eniola Bolaji’s triumph is a proud moment for Nigerian sports. Her dedication, resilience, and exceptional talent continue to inspire the next generation of athletes. The NSC remains committed to supporting para-athletes and ensuring they have the resources to succeed on the global stage.”
In the same vein, the Director-General of the NSC, Hon. Bukola Olopade, praised the Badminton Federation of Nigeria for its commitment to excellence and player development.
“The consistent success of our para badminton players, led by Eniola Bolaji, underscores the impact of strategic investment in sports development.
“We applaud the Federation’s efforts and assure them of the Commission’s unwavering support in creating more opportunities for athletes to shine internationally.”
President of Badminton Federation of Nigeria (BFN), Francis Orbih, praised Bolaji’s remarkable achievement, noting that the gold marks her second in just two months.
