Bola Ajibola dies at 89

A former Attorney-General of Nigeria, Chief Bola Ajibola, is dead.

Ajibola, who was also a Judge of the International Court of Justice, died in the early hours of Sunday.

The founder of Crescent University, Abeokuta died at the age of 89.

The eldest child of the late jurist, Segun Ajibola, SAN, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abeokuta.

He wrote “with very deep heart and Gratitude to Almighty Allah.

“Our Dad Prince Bola Ajibola departed this world over the midnight . May Almighty Allah bless him with Aljanah firdaus.”

Our correspondent learnt that the legal luminary would be buried later today in Abeokuta, according to Islamic rites.