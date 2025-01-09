Boko Haram: Zulum donates N300m to slain soldiers’ families 

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State has announced the donation of N300 million to support the families of soldiers who lost their lives in the ongoing battle against Boko Haram insurgents.

Zulum made the announcement in Njemena, Chad Republic, where he attended the 2025 MNJT Operation Desert Sanity 2 Medal Parade, on Wednesday.

He said the donation would be disbursed through the “Tribute to Our Troops Charity Foundation,” which aims to honour the fallen heroes, celebrate serving men and women who fight endlessly to keep Nigeria’s territorial integrity intact and reach out to the families they left behind.

“The Chief of Defence Staff has set up a foundation that will look into the welfare of the families of the deceased soldiers and those who were wounded in action.

“There is nothing we can do better than this; they sacrificed their lives to pay the supreme price. We shall continue to support them. I am happy that this kind of foundation has been set up. If there is any one state in Nigeria that should key in to support this foundation, it is Borno,” he said.

The governor said despite the ongoing challenges, the insurgency in the North East had drastically reduced.

He urged the military to intensify efforts towards eliminating the remnants of the Boko Haram elements across the Lake Chad region.

The MNJTF medal parade, first hosted in 2017, honours troops who made supreme sacrifices and appreciates the commitment of soldiers and commanders fighting Boko Haram insurgents in countries around the Lake Chad Basin.

Zulum expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his commitment to fighting insecurity in the North East and other parts of the country.

“Let me commend the President, who is the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, for the leadership he has provided, motivating the troops and giving the direction needed to provide lasting peace in Nigeria,” the governor said.