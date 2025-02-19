Boko Haram: US probes aid to Nigeria

The United States government is set to investigate how past aid allocated to Nigeria and other countries has been utilised.

This follows US President Donald Trump’s January 20, 2025, decision to suspend all foreign aid for 90 days, citing concerns about global destabilisation and misalignment with American interests.

The move responds to growing calls for a comprehensive review of US Agency for International Development (USAID) health funds.

It would be recalled that last Thursday, a United States Congressman, Scott Perry, had claimed that USAID funded terrorist organisations, including Boko Haram.

Perry, a Republican representing Pennsylvania, made the claim during the inaugural hearing of the Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency last Thursday.

Boko Haram, officially known as Jamā’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihād, is a terrorist organisation based in the north-east region and also active in Chad, Niger, northern Cameroon, and Mali.

The group has been causing havoc in the region for over 15 years, killing tens of thousands of people, in frequent attacks against the police, armed forces and civilians.

In a post via X on Tuesday, the US Mission to Nigeria confirmed that monitoring systems are in place to track past assistance provided by the US government

The U.S. Mission also strongly condemned the ongoing violence and loss of life caused by Boko Haram in Nigeria.

“Comprehensive monitoring and evaluation systems are in place to help verify that U.S. assistance reaches intended recipients. The United States condemns the violence and blatant disregard for human life perpetrated by Boko Haram and other terrorist groups in Nigeria and the region.

“The Secretary of State designated Boko Haram a Foreign Terrorist Organization on November 14, 2013 to block the organization’s assets and fundraising efforts, prosecute individual members, and restrict their travel to the United States.

“The United States continues to work with Nigeria and regional partners to counter terrorism,” the post read.

Ndume calls for probe

Senator Ali Ndume also voiced concerns about the claim that the USAID financed terrorist groups, including Boko Haram, through annual funds amounting to $697 million.

Ndume, in an interview on Sunday, urged the federal government to investigate what he described as a weighty allegation by the US Congressman.

The Borno senator also urged the Tinubu government to focus on becoming self-sufficient, rather than relying on foreign aid.

The lawmaker, representing Borno-South Senatorial District, Ali Ndume, asked the federal government to ensure that the matter is not swept under the carpet.

CDS too

Recall that in an interview with Aljazeera recently, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, called on the United Nations to investigate the funding and training of the Boko Haram terrorists.

Musa said there was international flow of funding for the terrorists, stressing the need for the UN to come in to trace and track it.

The defence chief, who questioned how the insurgents had sustained themselves for 15 years, also fingered international conspiracy in providing the terrorists with funds, training and equipment.

Daily Trust reports that the CDS’ call on the international community for investigation came at the wake of a new trick by Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists who are now deploying drones for surveillance ahead of launching attacks on security operatives.

Responding to a question on why Boko Haram has kept regrouping despite the claims by the federal government that the sect has been degraded, the CDS said: “The problem is that I think we have talked to the international community. Let’s find out the funding. As we speak, over 120,000 Boko Haram members have surrendered, and most of them came with hard currency. How did they get it? How are they funded? How did they get the training? How did they get the equipment?

“The UN needs to come in because we need to trace the funding. It is international flow, and we don’t have control over that,” he said.

Asked what his suspicion was, the defence chief said: “Well, maybe an international conspiracy… How are they being able to sustain themselves for 15 years? That is one question I think everybody should ask themselves.”

The defence chief, however, said he did not know whose interest it is to see Nigeria destabilised.

USAID, NGOs should pack out of Borno – Borno elders

Meanwhile, the Borno Elder Forum has called on the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and other non-governmental organisations to leave Borno State and the North-east region.

Speaking to Daily Trust yesterday, the Secretary of the forum, Dr Bulama Male Gubio, appealed to the Nigerian government to allow US President Donald Trump to investigate the claim made by the Congressman.

“I raised concern about the sinister activities of NGOs in Borno State in 2014. I was invited to Abuja and detained for questioning. It took the intervention of Borno elders to bail me out”, he said.

By Seun Adeuyi, Abuja & Hamisu Kabir Matazu, Maiduguri