Boko Haram: Security beefed up at Atiku’s residence

Security has been beefed up at the residence of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in the Dougirei area in Yola, Adamawa State capital.

Daily Trust recalls that the police had on Sunday arrested four persons suspected to be Boko Haram members who allegedly planned an attack on the residence of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate.

When Daily Trust visited the neighbourhood on Tuesday, people looked calm and showed no sign of fear as corner shops opened and residents went about their businesses.

A resident of Dougirei, Sani Umar, said his wife panicked when she heard the news before a neighbour comforted her that Boko Haram was already degraded and could no longer carry out attacks even in Maiduguri let alone in Yola.

He said residents did not hear gunshots or anything that could cause panic in the area, saying news about the incident broke several hours later.

A senior security source told our correspondent that the suspect nabbed at the residence behaved in the typical Boko Haram manner.

“He was bold, fearless and hardened during interrogation,” the source said.

