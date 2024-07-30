Boko Haram plans to infiltrate protest in Yobe, police warn

The Yobe State Police Command has warned that Boko Haram terrorists have perfected plans to infiltrate the planned hunger protest in the state. In a…

The Yobe State Police Command has warned that Boko Haram terrorists have perfected plans to infiltrate the planned hunger protest in the state.

In a statement, the command’s spokesman, Dungus Abdulkareem said that intelligence gathering indicated that foreign mercenaries had been engaged to destroy lives and property during the protest.

He, therefore, called on individuals planning to participate in the protest to exercise caution for a hitch-free protest, and that the protesters were required to indicate proposed protest routes and assembly points.

He added that recent insurgency activities in Gujba LGA, including an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) explosion, had raised more concerns.