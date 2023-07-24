Boko Haram members plotting to attack Atiku’s house arrested

Boko Haram suspects reportedly plotting to attack the Yola, Adamawa State residence of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, have been arrested. A 29-year-old suspect, Jubrila Mohammed,…

Boko Haram suspects reportedly plotting to attack the Yola, Adamawa State residence of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, have been arrested.

A 29-year-old suspect, Jubrila Mohammed, who confessed to being a Boko Haram member from Damboa in Borno State, was first arrested at the gate of Atiku’s residence while trying to carry out the attack at about 9 p.m. on Sunday.

After his arrest, three other persons suspected to be his accomplice were also nabbed.

In a statement, the media office of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 elections narrated what transpired.

“We wish to alert the Nigerian public that at about 9:44 pm on Sunday, 23 July, 2023 a man seeking to confirm the residence of His Excellency Atiku Abubakar in Yola was apprehended at the gate of the residence. The man who was apprehended by security operatives at the residence of Atiku Abubakar was later handed over to the police.

“Upon further interrogation by the Police, the suspect identified himself as a 29-year-old Jubrila Mohammed and confessed to being a Boko Haram member from Damboa in Borno State.

“The suspect also informed the police that he and his colleagues, who were later arrested too, intended to attack organisations associated with Atiku Abubakar and some other sensitive locations in Yola.

“All four suspects have been handed over to military authorities. We commend the police for the work that they continue to do in this particular investigation. We further ask that other relevant security agencies remain on top of their brief.”

