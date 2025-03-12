Boko Haram kills vigilante, sets houses, shops ablaze in Yobe

Suspected Boko Haram militants have killed a 32-year-old vigilante, Modu Bulama, and destroyed 12 blocks of rooms and eight shops in Yobe State.

Sources said the attackers stormed Gujba town in Gujba LGA on Saturday night while residents were asleep.

A resident, who chose to remain anonymous, said the insurgents moved from house to house searching for vigilante members before killing Modu Bulama as he attempted to escape.

The Executive Secretary of the Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Dr Goje Muhammad, confirmed the incident, saying the agency had conducted an assessment and extended condolences to the victims and Bulama’s family.

“Our assessment found that 14 households, comprising about 57 individuals, were directly affected. A total of 12 blocks of rooms and eight shops-mostly owned by business owners and local vigilante members-were destroyed by fire.

“Tragically, a 32-year-old vigilante lost his life, leaving behind two wives and seven children,” he said.

Governor Mai Mala Buni sympathised with the victims and assured them of government support, promising enhanced security measures to protect lives and property.

Daily Trust reports that this is not the first time Boko Haram has targeted Gujba town. In January this year, the insurgents attacked the community and made away with a Toyota Hilux belonging to the vigilantes.