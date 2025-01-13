Boko Haram kills ’40 farmers’ in Borno, dozens missing

Suspected Boko Haram terrorists have reportedly killed at least 40 farmers in Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State.

It was gathered that the attack which happened around 4:30pm on Sunday in a farming community, Kayakura village, in Doron Baga ward, also left dozens of farmers missing.

This is coming barely 24 hours after two people were killed and a church was set ablaze in a similar attack on Chibok community, southern part of the state.

A local source said members of the deadly group invaded the villages in large numbers and started shooting sporadically.

“As we speak, many people are missing and they killed more than 40 farmers, predominantly those who escaped the attack in Gwoza local government area,” he said.

However, a security source in the area gave the number of people killed as 30.

“Thirty people lost their lives during the attack on the farmers in the Doron Baga ward,” the source said.

Efforts to speak to the state Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Kenneth Daso, proved abortive as his telephone line was not reachable as of press time.