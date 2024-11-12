✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Boko Haram kills 3, kidnaps fishermen in Borno

    By Olatunji Omirin, Maiduguri 

At least three people were killed and over a dozen fishermen were abducted in Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State on Sunday night in an attack carried out by suspected Boko Haram insurgents. 

The assault occurred in the remote village of Malamyawri, Cross Kawu ward, near Lake Chad.

According to a civilian JTF source, the attackers arrived around 11:45 pm, gathered the villagers, and killed two fishermen. 

Thirteen others were reportedly abducted, and an additional body was later discovered in the bush.

A local government official confirmed reports of large numbers of insurgents sighted around the Jemu area of the Cross Kawu ward. 

The official expressed concerns for residents’ safety and called for urgent military intervention, noting that these insurgents have been seen roaming with weapons without any vehicles.

The incident followed recent operations by Chadian troops, who pursued the terrorists into Kukawa LGA, where many are believed to have taken refuge.

 

