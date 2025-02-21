Boko Haram: FG must seek Leah Sharibu, others release now -CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has urged the federal government to redouble its efforts to secure Leah Sharibu’s and others in Boko Haram captivity.

President of CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, on Thursday in Abuja in a statement he signed, said the body stands in solidarity with Sharibu’s family and all who continue to bear the pain of her absence.

“Leah’s courage and steadfast faith in the face of unimaginable adversity remain a beacon of hope and inspiration to us all. Today, as we mark over seven years since the abduction of Leah Sharibu by Boko Haram insurgents on February 19, 2018, the CAN stands in solidarity with her family and all who continue to bear the pain of her absence.

“We call on the federal government to redouble its efforts to secure Leah’s release and that of others still held captive. No sacrifice is too great to bring our daughter home. We also appeal to the international community to lend their voices and resources to this cause,” Oko said.

He also urged all Nigerians, especially Christian faithful, to unite in prayer and action for Leah and for peace in the country.

“Let us transcend denominational lines and work as one body to advocate for justice. We remain hopeful that Leah will soon return to her loved ones, and we assure her family of our unrelenting support.

“To the government, security agencies, and all stakeholders, we charge you to act decisively to end this scourge of violence and restore safety to our nation. CAN will continue to speak for the voiceless and champion the cause of peace and unity in Nigeria,” Okoh said.