Boko Haram Deputy Commander, others surrender to MNJTF

The Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF) says that a high ranking Boko Haram Deputy Commander known as, Awana Alhaji Mele Keremi and nine others have…

The Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF) says that a high ranking Boko Haram Deputy Commander known as, Awana Alhaji Mele Keremi and nine others have surrendered in Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State.

This was contained in a statement issued by Chief Military Information Officer MNJTF, N’djamena, Chad, Lieutenant Colonel Olaniyi Osoba, to newsmen in Maiduguri on Monday.

The statement noted that the surrender of a high-ranking Boko Haram figure and the successful disposal of explosive devices represented significant victories in the ongoing campaign against terrorism in the area.

The statement read, “In a major breakthrough in the fight against terrorism in the Lake Chad region, a high-ranking Boko Haram Deputy Commander, identified as Awana Alhaji Mele Keremi, has surrendered to the Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF) in Cross Kauwa.

“Keremi, who served as the right-hand man to a notorious Boko Haram commander, confessed to his involvement in numerous terrorist operations along the Monguno-Baga axis, providing valuable intelligence to the authorities,”

In a related development, MNJTF troops also welcomed Babagoni Modu and a family of eight who managed to escape from a Boko Haram camp in Marte.

“Modu, a former member of the terrorist group, cited his disillusionment with their violent activities as the reason for his escape.

“The family, comprising two women, four men, and two children, recounted the harrowing experiences they endured at the hands of the terrorists before their daring escape.”

The statement added that these recent developments underscored the commitment of the MNJTF to combat terrorism and safeguard the Lake Chad region.