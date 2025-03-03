Boko Haram abducts Professor in Borno

Suspected Boko Haram terrorists have abducted the Dean, Faculty of Engineering of the Nigerian Army University Biu (NUAB) and other passengers near Kamuya village, along Damaturu -Biu road, Yobe State.

Some officials of the university who confirmed the incident to journalist, said they were not in position to speak on the development.

One of the sources told our correspondent that the professor was coming back from Maiduguri, where he visited his family when the incident happened.

SPONSOR AD

“He even had a meeting to attend in the morning when the unfortunate incident happened. His family were also aware but the university community is tensed by what happened,” he said.

He added that the professor was among the 30 contestants that applied for the position of the vice chancellor of the University.

Also, a security source revealed that: “On 2/3/2025, suspected ISWAP/BOKO HARAM elements abducted unspecified number of travellers from 2 x Golf cars and a Borno Express bus along Damaturu-Biu road.

“Reports further indicate that all female passengers were freed except the male. It was also revealed that a potential candidate for the position of VC NAUB, Professor Abubakar Eljuma is among the victims.

“We requesting for your prayers in this holy month of Ramadan for their quick release” he said.

However, incidents of killing, and abductions have become almost a daily occurrence along the road, instilling fear among motorists and commuters.

A source said 5 months ago, an academic staff from the Department of Building was killed on the same road while returning from Maiduguri