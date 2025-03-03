Boko Haram abducts Professor in Borno

Suspected Boko Haram terrorists have abducted the Dean, Faculty of Engineering of the Nigerian Army University Biu (NUAB) and other passengers near Kamuya village, along Damaturu -Biu road, Yobe State.
Some officials of the university who confirmed the incident to journalist, said they were not in position to speak on the development.
One of the sources told our correspondent that the professor was coming back from Maiduguri, where he visited his family when the incident happened.
“He even had a meeting to attend in the morning when the unfortunate incident happened. His family were also aware but the university community is tensed by what happened,” he said.
- BREAKING: Obasa set to return as Meranda steps down after 49 days in office
- Lagos Assembly crisis: Meranda set to resign as house reconvenes
He added that the professor was among the 30 contestants that applied for the position of the vice chancellor of the University.
Also, a security source revealed that: “On 2/3/2025, suspected ISWAP/BOKO HARAM elements abducted unspecified number of travellers from 2 x Golf cars and a Borno Express bus along Damaturu-Biu road.
“Reports further indicate that all female passengers were freed except the male. It was also revealed that a potential candidate for the position of VC NAUB, Professor Abubakar Eljuma is among the victims.
“We requesting for your prayers in this holy month of Ramadan for their quick release” he said.
However, incidents of killing, and abductions have become almost a daily occurrence along the road, instilling fear among motorists and commuters.
A source said 5 months ago, an academic staff from the Department of Building was killed on the same road while returning from Maiduguri
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.