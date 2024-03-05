Boko Haram abducts ‘319’ female IDPs in Borno

Boko Haram insurgents have reportedly abducted 319 female internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Ngala, the headquaters of Gambarou Ngala in Borno State, a local source…

Boko Haram insurgents have reportedly abducted 319 female internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Ngala, the headquaters of Gambarou Ngala in Borno State, a local source told Daily Trust.

A security source, who confided in our correspondent, also confirmed the abduction but said the number of the IDPs abducted was not up to 319 “What we hard is around 113.”

However, a source from the Babban Sansani IDPs camp, told our correspondent that the incident happened last Sunday, when the women went to fetch firewood in the bush for domestic and commercial purposes.

“They were surrounded by the insurgents in Bula kunte bush in the western part of Ngala town. They freed the old-aged and entered the bush with 319 abled young girls and some young boys.

“But, three of the girls who escaped and returned to Ngala said the boys (insurgents) took them to a bush close to Bukar-mairam village in Chad republic.

“They escaped in the dead of night after the insurgents fell asleep, trekking for two days before they arrived in Ngala.

“Most of the IDPs girls abducted were from Babban Sansani camp, and the rest from Zulum and Arabic camps.

“They went to the bush to fetch firewood for sale because the food we are getting from the camp is not enough to feed us. Life is so difficult here,” he said.

Another source from the security said they always warned the IDPs against going to some areas in the bush for fear of attack.

“We always warn them to stay within safe areas, but it’s the economic pressure that forces most of them to go. They have no means of livelihood other than cutting off the tree for sale.

“A small measure of corn flour is sold at N2,200 where can they get the money to buy? We can’t stop them if we can’t feed them,” he said.

This is one of the major abductions that took place in Borno, since the kidnapping of 276 girls of Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, on the night of 14 April 2014.