Politics

Bode George asks Atiku to shelve 2027 presidential ambition

Chief Olabode Ibiyinka George
    By Dotun Omisakin, Lagos

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has advised the party’s 2023 presidential candidate and former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, to reconsider contesting in 2027, noting that he would be 81 years old by then.

Speaking at a press conference marking his 79th birthday, attended by notable party members, including the Labour Party’s 2023 Lagos gubernatorial candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, George urged Atiku to step back and allow others to lead.

“To Atiku, my advice is this: you will be 81 in 2027, and you’ve been contesting for the presidency since 1993. It’s time to calm down and act like an elder. I appeal to you in the name of the Almighty Allah to leave everything for posterity,” he said.

George emphasised the need to rebuild the PDP, urging members to set aside personal ambitions to restore the party’s strength.

He called on the PDP Board of Trustees’ Chairman, Adolphus Wabara, to convene a meeting of party elders before the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on November 28.

“I appeal to respected elders like Bamanga Tukur, Jim Nwobodo, Ahmadu Ali, Jerry Gana, Goodluck Jonathan, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, and others not to remain silent at this critical time,” George said.

 

