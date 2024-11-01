Bobrisky cries for help as security operatives pull him out of London flight

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) have reportedly arrested controversial cross-dresser Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky.

The social media personality took to his Instagram page on Thursday night to announce his arrest, moments after disclosing his departure from Nigeria.

He was reportedly apprehended by officials of the anti-graft agency while transiting through the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos en route to London.

In the late-night post, Bobrisky called on Nigerians for help, saying he was badly injured from the incident.

“Nigerians help me, EFCC just arrested me. I’m badly injured,” he wrote.

Earlier on Thursday, social commentator Isaac Fayose, the brother of former Ekiti State Governor, shared a photo of himself and Bobrisky as they boarded the same flight to London.

“Look who’s on the same flight with me to London, @Bobrisky222,” Fayose shared on his Instagram handle.

In a video circulating online, Bobrisky was later removed from the flight, reportedly flying to London, by airport officials.

This comes days after the crossdresser was intercepted at the Sème border by the Nigerian Immigration while allegedly attempting to flee the country on 22 October.

Bobrisky’s ordeal followed an audio recording posted by critic VeryDarkMan, alleging that the cross-dresser paid top-rank prison officials to secure a private prison outside the Kirikiri prison, following his conviction for abusing naira in April.

Also, the leaked audio also claimed Bobrisky paid some EFCC officials to drop money laundering charges against him, through the help of popular singer, Falz and his legal luminary father, Femi Falana.

Bobrisky, however, denied making these claims, stating he was not responsible for the leaked audio and urged the Falanas to hold VeryDarkMan accountable instead.