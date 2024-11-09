BOBA 2024: Association holds annual dialogue, awards ceremony

Barewa Old Boys Association (BOBA) is set to host its 2024 Annual Dialogue and Honour Awards as the association reminisces on its impact on the Nigerian society.

The gathering is bringing together former students of the historic college to celebrate the legacy of their alma mater and honour the contributions of past alumni, with a particular focus in Nigeria’s former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon.

The Dialogue, aptly themed “Nigeria’s March to Renaissance: Lessons from the life of General Yakubu Gowon,” aligns with BOBA’s mission to promote unity and national development in a time when such values are crucial.

The association’s national president, Engr. Dahiru Ibrahim, in an interview said the association is more than an alumni network, “It is a symbol of leadership and a unifying force in the Nigerian society.”

“Barewa College, established over a century ago in Katsina, has an unmatched legacy of producing leaders who have influenced Nigeria’s social, political and economic landscape,” he said, noting that “From our earliest graduates who participated in the London Constitutional Conferences to attain independence for Nigeria, to leaders in modern governance, Barewa has been at the centre of the nation’s progress.”

Barewa College has long been regarded as a “Cradle of Nigerian Leadership”, producing prominent figures who have shaped the country’s trajectory. Among these are the first Premier of Northern Nigeria, Sir Ahmadu Bello; the first Prime Minister of Nigeria, Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa; and five Nigerian Heads of State, including General Yakubu Gowon. This legacy extends to other significant roles: two Sultans of Sokoto, numerous Emirs and Chiefs, as well as senior government officials, judges, academics, and professionals across sectors.

Reflecting on the school’s profound contributions to nation-building, the president said “Barewa alumni were instrumental in Nigeria’s journey to independence, shaping constitutional development and contributing to key political movements. Many of them took leadership roles during pivotal moments in our history, offering stability and guiding principles.”

According to Ibrahim, the association’s Annual Dialogue serves not only as a reunion but also as a platform for addressing pressing issues facing the country.

He added that the gatherings provide opportunities for knowledge-sharing and policy discussions that resonate within the nation’s highest decision-making circles.

In light of recent calls for secession and regional divisions, Ibrahim noted that BOBA aims to spotlight General Gowon’s legacy of unity and reconciliation. Following Nigeria’s traumatic civil war, General Gowon, himself an alumnus, championed the “Three Rs” – Reconciliation, Rehabilitation, and Reconstruction – policies designed to mend the nation’s wounds and foster unity. Under his leadership, Nigeria established Unity Schools to promote cultural exchange and launched the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to integrate Nigerian youth from different regions.

“General Gowon exemplifies the qualities of a unifier,” Ibrahim added.

“His policies set the foundation for a cohesive Nigeria, and his emphasis on ‘No Victor, No Vanquished’ following the Civil War was revolutionary,” he added.

Ibrahim hopes that this year’s dialogue will help inspire Nigerians to value national unity and reject divisive ideologies.

“We see this event as an opportunity to engage youth and leaders, underscoring the importance of looking beyond ethnic and regional differences for the common good.”

The speakers for this year’s dialogue—Professor Ango Abdullahi, Dr Usman Bugaje, Reverend Professor Yusufu Obaje and General (Dr.) Abdurrahman Dambazau—are all distinguished alumni chosen to share their perspectives on the legacy of General Gowon. The dialogue will be moderated by Professor Jibrin Ibrahim and chaired by Professor Iya Abubakar, a former Vice-Chancellor and former Minister of Defence, both eminent figures within the BOBA community.

Ibrahim emphasized that BOBA’s dialogues and lectures are more than just talk. To ensure that ideas translate into tangible progress, BOBA compiles the discussions and proposals made during the event and forwards them to government stakeholders for potential action. Additionally, the association’s events regularly attract dignitaries, including representatives of the Nigerian President, Ministers, state governors, and private sector leaders.

“This is not a mere ‘talk shop’. We aim to impact lives positively and provide practical solutions for issues affecting our nation. The thoughts shared here will be broadcast widely and echoed in public forums across Nigeria,” Ibrahim said.

By involving policymakers and industry leaders, BOBA hopes the dialogue will foster broader public discourse and encourage policymakers to consider the ideas generated.

According to the national president, BOBA plays an active role in addressing the educational challenges facing Nigeria, particularly in the North. Through its umbrella organization, the Northern States Old Students Association (NOSOSA), BOBA collaborates with state governments and the public to raise awareness about the declining state of education in Northern Nigeria. The association also funds infrastructure repairs, offers scholarships and supports educational initiatives at Barewa College.

“One of our core objectives is to support the academic standards and character development for which Barewa College is known,” Ibrahim said. This commitment includes providing resources for infrastructure rehabilitation, funding teacher allowances, and supporting student scholarships in science and technology fields.

BOBA has intervened in various capacities to maintain the school’s facilities and ensure that Barewa College continues to offer quality education. Over the years, the association has paid outstanding bills, provided essential materials, and undertaken significant renovation projects, the president said.

These efforts reflect BOBA’s dedication to maintaining Barewa’s status as an institution of excellence, with alumni consistently contributing to national development.

BOBA views alumni networks not only as a source of personal and professional support but as a powerful tool for societal improvement. The association’s constitution emphasizes creating opportunities for social interaction among past and present students, fostering connections that transcend generational and regional divides. Through events like the Annual Dialogue and Honour Awards, BOBA members rekindle friendships, share insights and collaborate on initiatives for the public good.

“The bonds formed at Barewa College are strong and lifelong,” Ibrahim noted. “These ties drive us to give back to society, leveraging our collective experiences to influence positive change,” he added.

Beyond its alumni gatherings, BOBA’s branches across Nigeria and in major tertiary institutions provide a support network for members, offering assistance to those in need and creating mentorship opportunities for younger alumni. With active branches in all 36 states and a range of professional circles, Ibrahim noted that BOBA is a prominent fixture in Nigerian society, bridging the gap between generations and regions.

The 2024 Annual Dialogue and Honour Awards will culminate in a ceremony that recognizes outstanding contributions by BOBA members, honouring those who have exemplified the association’s values through their service to Nigeria. Through these events, BOBA not only celebrates its past but also reaffirms its commitment to fostering unity and development across the country.

Speaking on the association’s future, Ibrahim envisions a continued role for BOBA in championing causes that align with Nigeria’s aspirations for a prosperous and inclusive society.

“Our vision is to foster a renaissance of values, integrity, and service among Nigerians, drawing on the legacy of Barewa College and the leaders it has produced,” he said.