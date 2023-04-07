Boat accident: Two bodies recovered from Bayelsa river

Two dead bodies have so far been recovered from the scene of the Thursday’s boat accident along Okoroma river in Nembe Local Government Area of…

Daily Trust reports that a cargo boat, ‘MV Tari’ conveying passengers and goods from Yenagoa to Brass LGA capsized in the middle of Okoroma river.

The local divers and rescue team from Maritime Union Workers, however rescued some of the passengers alive, while others drowned in the river.

Goods worth million of naira were reportedly lost during the boat accident.

The Chairman of Maritime Union Workers in Bayelsa State, Mr Ipigansi Ogoniba, told Daily Trust on Friday that the rescue team had so far discovered two bodies, adding that the the casualty figures would be available by Saturday.

He said, “There are casualties, but we will get the full detail tomorrow (Saturday). There are some people that are still inside water, we don’t know the number, but we only recovered two bodies for now.

“So by tomorrow, we are still going there to search. It is untill tomorrow evening before we will know the total number of the people that died,” he said.

Police spokesman in Bayelsa State, SP Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the boat accident, said the number of casualties was yet to be ascertained.

He said, “We have received the report about the boat accident, but we are yet to get the number of casualties. The divers are still searching. I will communicate with the DPO in Nembe for further information.”