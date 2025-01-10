BMI-CTY commends N2.5T allocation to education

Business Matters Incubators Catch Them Young Initiative (BMI-CTY), has commended the federal government for its allocation of N2.5tr to education.

The founder of the initiative, Engr. Nnamdi Felix Unachukwu, in a statement, also welcomed students back to school while expressing optimism that the new academic session will bring hope and excitement for the future.

Unachukwu stressed that the recent budget of restoration, which allocated approximately 3.5 trillion naira to education will bring renewed energy for a more functional education system.

SPONSOR AD

He expressed hope that with the increased funding, the Ministry of Education will implement a new curriculum that will prioritise skill acquisition and entrepreneurship education.

He said these essential skills will empower students to become job creators that will drive economic growth and reduce poverty and unemployment.

Unachukwu urged the Minister of Education and the Universal Basic Education Commission to focus on integrating entrepreneurship education into the country’s school system, noting that it can equip students with the knowledge, skills, and mindset necessary to succeed in an increasingly complex and dynamic world.

He described the approval of BMI’s entrepreneurship education books by the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC) as a significant milestone, saying that the resources will provide students with a solid foundation in entrepreneurship and enhance their chances of success.

Business Matters Incubators – Catch Them Young Initiative (BMI-CTY) founded by Unachukwu is an initiative aimed at grooming young entrepreneurs and equipping them with the skills and mindset needed for success in the business and global world.