Blasphemy: Again, Abduljabbar disengages his counsel

Controversial Kano Cleric, Sheikh Abduljabbar Kabara, who was sentenced to death by hanging for blasphemy, has disengaged his lawyer, Sadiq Yusuf. This is not the…

Controversial Kano Cleric, Sheikh Abduljabbar Kabara, who was sentenced to death by hanging for blasphemy, has disengaged his lawyer, Sadiq Yusuf.

This is not the first time that the cleric would disengage his legal team in the ongoing case.

Daily Trust reports that an Upper Shari’a Court had on Dec.15, 2022, sentenced Abduljabbar to death by hanging for blasphemy.

Abduljabbar, filed a suit through his counsel, Sadiq Yusuf, challenging the record of proceedings of the lower court( Upper Shari’a).

The appellant asked the court to discountenance the provision of sections 275 and 375 of Kano State Shari’a Penal Code Law 2000, which were relied upon for his conviction.

Kano State Government is the sole respondent in the appeal.

When the case came up for hearing on Wednesday, the state counsel, Bashir Saleh, told the court that they were served with a letter dated May 10, signed by the appellant who said he had disengaged the services of his counsel Yusuf.

“So being a constitutional matter, My lord we can not not proceed with this matter.”

Saleh urged the court to strike out the two appellant’s prayers in motion on notice dated Feb.22 and March 2, 2024, challenging the record of proceedings of the lower court.

In a ruling delivered,Justice Nasiru Saminu, averred that the respondent’s application is premature and therefore dismissed the application.

He referred the matter to the next appeal session, to enable the appellant secure a new counsel.

Recall that the appellant committed the offence on Aug.10, Oct.25 and Dec.20, 2019 while conducting his preaching separately at his two mosques.

The offence contravened the provisions of sections 382(b) and 375 of Kano State Shari’a Law 2000.