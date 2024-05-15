✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

Blasphemy: Again, Abduljabbar disengages his counsel

Controversial Kano Cleric, Sheikh Abduljabbar Kabara, who was sentenced to death by hanging for blasphemy, has disengaged his lawyer, Sadiq Yusuf. This is not the…

    By Lubabatu I Garba

Controversial Kano Cleric, Sheikh Abduljabbar Kabara, who was sentenced to death by hanging for blasphemy, has disengaged his lawyer, Sadiq Yusuf.

This is not the first time that the cleric would disengage his legal team in the ongoing case.

Daily Trust reports that an Upper Shari’a Court had on Dec.15, 2022, sentenced Abduljabbar to death by hanging for blasphemy.

Abduljabbar, filed a suit through his counsel, Sadiq Yusuf, challenging the record of proceedings of the lower court( Upper Shari’a).

The appellant asked the court to discountenance the provision of sections 275 and 375 of Kano State Shari’a Penal Code Law 2000, which were relied upon for his conviction.

Kano State Government is the sole respondent in the appeal.

When the case came up for hearing on Wednesday, the state counsel, Bashir Saleh, told the court that they were served with a letter dated May 10, signed by the appellant who said he had disengaged the services of his counsel Yusuf.

“So being a constitutional matter, My lord we can not not proceed with this matter.”

Saleh urged the court to strike out the two appellant’s prayers in motion on notice dated Feb.22 and March 2, 2024, challenging the record of proceedings of the lower court.

In a ruling delivered,Justice Nasiru Saminu, averred that the respondent’s application is premature and therefore dismissed the application.

He referred the matter to the next appeal session, to enable the appellant secure a new counsel.

Recall that the appellant committed the offence on Aug.10, Oct.25 and Dec.20, 2019 while conducting his preaching separately at his two mosques.

The offence contravened the provisions of sections 382(b) and 375 of Kano State Shari’a Law 2000.

 

LEARN AFFILIATE MARKETING: Learn How to Make Money with Expertnaire Affiliate Marketing Using the Simple 3-Step Method Explained to earn $500-$1000 Per Month.
Click here to learn more.

AMAZON KDP PUBLISHING: Make $1000-$5000+ Monthly Selling Books On Amazon Even If You Are Not A Writer! Using Your Mobile Phone or Laptop.
Click here to learn more.

GHOSTWRITING SERVICES: Learn How to Make Money As a Ghostwriter $1000 or more monthly: Insider Tips to Get Started. Click here to learn more.
Click here to learn more.

SECRET OF EARNING IN CRYPTO: Discover the Secrets of Earning $100 - $2000 Every Week With Crypto & DeFi Jobs.
Click here to learn more.

More Stories