Blacksmiths, tinkers endorse Tinubu

The National Union of Blacksmiths and Tinkers Workers of Nigeria (NUBTWN) has endorsed APC’s Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima for Saturday’s presidential election. The representatives…

The National Union of Blacksmiths and Tinkers Workers of Nigeria (NUBTWN) has endorsed APC’s Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima for Saturday’s presidential election.

The representatives of the group from the 36 states of the federation and the FCT converged on Abuja on Monday where they announced the endorsement.

The national secretary of the union, Alhaji Ishaku Kontagora, announced the endorsement on behalf of other members at a forum in Abuja.

The event was organised by Project 774, a national support group for Tinubu’s presidency led by Senator Sabi Abdullahi.

Cash crisis: Buhari urges patience, reaffirms support for Tinubu

Naira redesign: APC governors provoking anarchy, says Atiku

He said given the current development and support by the current government, the union was endorsing the candidacy of Tinubu and Shettima for the presidential election.

He said they were satisfied with the antecedents of Tinubu and his agenda for Nigeria, especially his plan for a bottom-up approach to development.

Senator Sabi said Project 774 was designed to mobilise grassroots support for politics to positively affect the local people.