Blackout: We’re exploring alternative power sources – FG

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, says the Federal Government is exploring alternative power sources to serve as backups and to avoid future occurrence in collapse of the National Grid.

The Minister made this known during a stakeholders meeting with the management of the Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) held at its headquarters in Kano.

He said the federal government is determined to boost electricity supply with a view to reviving industrial revolution and enhancing the nations economy.

Adelabu added that his mission is to engage with critical stakeholders to identify and tackle obstacles hindering optimal performance emphasizing the need to revamp the transmission architecture which currently relies heavily on Shiroro and Jos channels.

“This radial system leaves the northern region vulnerable to electricity disruptions whenever issues arise with these lines.”

To mitigate this, Adelabu advocated for establishing independent power sources within state metropolises to support the national grid explaining that exploring alternative power sources to serve as backups to the National Grid has become necessary with a view to curtail future occurrences of collapse of the National Grid.

“This proactive approach aims to ensure that the region is prepared for any eventuality, including vandalism or national grid collapse.”

“State Governments should ensure effective implementation of providing alternative electricity sources and Discos should also ensure reliable distribution services while consumers should utilize electricity efficiently.”