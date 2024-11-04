Blackout: We lost over N6bn – Kano DisCo

The Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has said it lost about N6 billion due to a 12-day power outage that severely impacted business and social activities across its service areas of Kano, Jigawa and Katsina states.

During the outage, 70 transformers were reportedly vandalised, adding to the company’s challenges, it added.

KEDCO’s Head of Corporate Communications, Sani Bala Sani, disclosed that the company is implementing load shedding, prioritising industrial and commercial feeders to support economic growth, especially in Kano, an industrial hub.

He said the measure aims to stabilise supply for high-demand users, including employers of labour and high-value customers.

The blackout, which began due to a tripping incident on the 330kV transmission line, disconnected several northwestern and northeastern states from the national grid.

Power was finally restored on Wednesday, with efforts to balance distribution between industrial and residential areas.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) worked tirelessly to restore grid connectivity to the affected states, gradually re-establishing electricity supply across communities in the northern region.