Blackout: ‘Those calling for TCN MD sack unpatriotic’

The National Council for Civil Society Organisations (NACSSO) has opposed calls for the dismissal of the Managing Director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Engr. Sule Abdulaziz, following power outages affecting northern and other parts of Nigeria.

The outages began last week Monday, following the tripping of 330KV circuit transmission lines between Benue and Enugu states, a development that has affected most northern states.

In a statement on Sunday in Abuja, NACSSO President, Comrade Johnny Emmanuel, described those advocating Abdulaziz’s removal as “unpatriotic,” arguing that such actions could exacerbate the current situation even as efforts are underway to restore electricity to affected areas.

SPONSOR AD

“The ongoing smear campaign against TCN’s MD, Sule Abdulaziz, is an attempt to tarnish his reputation.

“Despite challenges, he has been committed to stabilising Nigeria’s power supply, which was evident until recent disruptions in the North-West due to grid shutdowns,” Emmanuel said.

Emmanuel noted that Abdulaziz has worked closely with the Army to address issues stemming from banditry and insurgency in the affected region, actively working toward restoring power for the benefit of citizens.

He condemned some groups for politicising the grid collapse without acknowledging its root causes.

Emmanuel called on citizens to remain patient with ongoing power sector challenges and urged them not to be swayed by individuals politicising the issue for personal gain.