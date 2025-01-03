Blackout looms in Abuja over relocation of electricity installations

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) says there will be power disruptions in some parts of Abuja due to relocation of the 33KV DC Airport Feeder and 132KV Kukwaba-Apo Transmission Line Towers along the Outer Southern Expressway.

A statement on its official X handle said the operation would occur from January 6 to 31.

The statement read: “Please be informed that there will be power interruptions from January 6-21, 2025, due to FCDA relocating the 33KV DC Airport Feeder and 132KV Kukwaba-Apo Transmission Line Towers along the Outer Southern Expressway.”

It said the areas that will experience outages during the period include: Lugbe & environs, Airport Road, Kapwa, NNPC, Games Village, National Stadium, Eye Clinic, Indoor Complex, Christ Embassy Church, American International School, Spring Court, American Embassy Quarters, EFCC HQ, Coca Cola, Railway, FMC, Parts of Apo.

Others are parts of Gudu, Gbazango & environs, Parts of Kubwa, Bwari & environs, Parts of Jahi, Parts of Jabi, Karu, Nyanya, Mararaba, Keffi & environs, and other parts of Abuja.

“We regret any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding,” it added.