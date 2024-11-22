Blackout lingers in Bayelsa as vandals destroy power line under repair

The four months power outage in Bayelsa State is far from ending as some suspected vandals have destroyed the Ahoada-Yenagoa 132kV transmission line under repair due to previous vandalism.

The whole Bayelsa State was in late July thrown into darkness as about 19 electric towers supplying power to the state from national grid were vandalised, thereby posing challenges to businesses in the state.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) announced the latest destruction on the powerline in a statement on Friday by its spokesperson, Ndidi Mbah.

It said the incident, which occurred on Tuesday night, affected towers 29 to 31, resulting in the theft of approximately one-third of the conductor.

She said a team of TCN engineers, led by the General Manager of the Port Harcourt Region, Mr Emmanuel Akpa, had conducted an inspection of the site.

She said, “In order to prevent further theft while repairs are being made, local security has been engaged at Ula Ikata in Ahoada East Local Government Area to secure the site until repairs are completed. Additionally, the line will be energised from the Ahoada end as a preventive measure.

“Efforts to replace the stolen 250mm conductor are currently underway. In spite of challenges posed by difficult terrain and flooding.”

Mbah disclosed that the “restringing of the Ahoada-Yenagoa 132kV line is approximately 85 percent completed,” adding that earlier in November, vandals had attacked the transmission towers in the Okada and Ofosu communities along the 330kV Benin-Egbin and Benin-Omotosho transmission lines.

Recently, the General Manager, Bayelsa State Electricity Company (BEC), Engr. Olice Kemenanabo and the Technical Adviser to the state Governor on Print Media and Public Affairs, Mr Wisdom Oniekpar Ikuli, while conducting newsmen around the sites of the damaged power lines, lamented that the Federal Government had totally abandoned the state on the ongoing reconnection work, promising that power would soon be restored to the state.