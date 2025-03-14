Blackout in Rivers, Bayelsa as vandals attack towers

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has stated that four of its towers along the Owerri-Ahoada 132kV Double Circuit line have been vandalised, resulting in their collapse.
A statement by TCN’s General Manager on Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah said this has led to loss of power to some parts of Rivers State and the entire Bayelsa State.
It would be recalled that the activities of vandals resulted in over four months of blackout in Bayelsa last year.
Mbah stated that the affected towers, T171 to T174, were compromised, which led to their collapse at approximately 6:23 pm on Tuesday, 11th March but were discovered after a failed trial reclosure that prompted a subsequent patrol.
“Investigations confirmed that the towers’ collapse was a direct result of vandalism. This incident has disrupted power supply to the Ahoda, Gbarain and Yenagoa 132kV transmission substations, affecting some parts of Rivers and the entire Bayelsa State.”
She said a team of engineers, led by the General Manager of the Port Harcourt Region, Engr. Emmanuel Apka, has visited the site to assess the extent of the damage.
