Blackout in Abuja as TCN announces repairs

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has announced maintenance exercises that will affect power supply in some parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

TCN disclosed this in a statement on Saturday by its General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah.

TCN announced that its engineers would conduct planned maintenance exercises at two transmission substations between Saturday and Sunday.

The statement noted that from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, maintenance will be carried out on a 60MVA power transformer and its associated switchgear at the Gwagwalada 330/132/33kV Transmission Substation.

It added that from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday, maintenance work will be carried out on one of the 60MVA power transformers at the Kukwaba 132/33kV Transmission Substation.

According to TCN, this will result in power interruptions in Wuye, EFCC, Federal Medical Centre, Coca-Cola, Idu Railway Station, Citec, and Life Camp.

The statement read in part: “The Transmission Company of Nigeria notifies the public that its engineers will conduct planned maintenance exercises at two transmission substations.

“Today, Saturday, December 28, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., maintenance will be carried out on a 60MVA power transformer and its associated switchgear at the Gwagwalada 330/132/33kV Transmission Substation.

“During this period, Abuja DisCo will not be able to supply electricity to customers in Gwagwalada and its environs for four hours only.

“Also, on Sunday, December 29, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., maintenance work will be carried out on one of the 60MVA power transformers at the Kukwaba 132/33kV Transmission Substation. This will result in power interruption in Wuye, EFCC, Federal Medical Centre, Coca-Cola, Idu Railway Station, Citec, and Life Camp.

“TCN apologises for the inconvenience this may cause, especially during the end-of-year and yuletide season. However, it is important that maintenance is carried out as scheduled for the optimal performance of power equipment.”