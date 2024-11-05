Blackout: How Air Force bombed terrorists during restoration of electricity to North

Scores of terrorists roaming the area where Shiroro-Kaduna transmission line is located have been killed by the troops of the Nigerian Air Force who were deployed to provide cover for electricity workers repairing the line.

It was learnt that the terrorists, who were planning to wreck more havocs on the critical facilities and possibly kill the electricity workers were neutralised on Friday when the fighter jets of the force rained airstrikes on them.

Daily Trust had reported how 17 Northern States were thrown into darkness for more than one week following destruction of electricity towers, a major conduit supplying electricity to the North the area by the adversaries.

But President Bola Ahmed Tinubu directed the National Security Adviser, Minister of Defence and the Service Chiefs to order troops to provide cover for electricity workers to enable them to carry out necessary repairs on the damaged infrastructure.

Giving an update Monday night, the spokesman of NAF, Olusola Akinboyewa disclosed that the intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions carried out by the service confirmed the presence of terrorist fighters in the area.

Akinboyewa, an Air Commodore, explained that they were converging to disrupt the repair of the transmission line, adding that the terrorists were subsequently engaged and several of them were killed in the process.