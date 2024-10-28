Blackout: FG explores alternative power source for Northern States

Minister of Power Adebayo Adelabu has disclosed that the Federal Government has already put in place measures to provide an alternative source of power to the Northern states to cushion the effect of the ongoing blackout in the region.

The north has been in darkness for days as a result of the vandalisation of the Shiroro Kaduna transmission line.

Addressing State House reporters after a meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday, the Minister said, “We have also explored the alternative line of providing light to the north through the Ikot Ekpene sub station supplied from the Calabar plant.

“But the line got cut along the line, and we’re also trying to fix that. And if you remember that at the last Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting one of the approvals for the ministry of power was actually the upgrade of the Shiroro Kaduna transmission line, which is the major line that supply electricity to the northern part of the country.”

The Minister disclosed that the “disturbance” in Electricity supply to the Northern part of Nigeria involves about 17 states.

“We discussed the root cause of this, which was basically due to vandalization of the transmission lines of Shiroro Kaduna line, which is the major line that supply electricity to the north,” he said.