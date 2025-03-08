Blackout as national grid suffers ‘system outage’

The national grid experienced a system disturbance on Friday, plunging some parts of the country, especially Lagos, into darkness.
This is coming at a time when the Federal Government is celebrating what it called the historic rise in power generation to 6,000MW.
Our correspondent reports that power generation suddenly dropped below 1,000MW at 2 pm from about 4,000MW the hours before.
The peak generation for Friday was 5284MW at 5 am.
At 4 pm, generation was 803MW as many generation plants are yet to restore supply to the national grid.
The Transmission Company of Nigeria has yet to react to the incident as the spokesperson, Ndidi Mbah, did not answer phone calls.
