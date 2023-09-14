Blackout as National grid collapses

Nigeria is currently witnessing a black power as the national grid collapsed in the early hours of Thursday. Daily Trust reports that the collapse is…

Nigeria is currently witnessing a black power as the national grid collapsed in the early hours of Thursday.

Daily Trust reports that the collapse is coming few weeks after the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) celebrated over one year of zero grid collapse, a feature that has characterised the Nigerian power sector.

A statement by the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC), said the collapse occurred around 12:40am which has resulted to the loss of supply currently being experienced across the network.

“Due to this development, all our interface TCN stations are out of supply, and we are unable to provide service to our customers in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo States.”

Daily Trust gathered that power transmission dropped to 273 megawatts of electricity coming from two out of the over 27 electricity generation.

This is the first time of witnessing the situation under the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

There were multiple incidents of grid collapse under former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Breaking NEWS: Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in US Dollars? Nigerians have now been approved to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to start. Be sure to ask for evidence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...