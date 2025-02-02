Black Weekend In Ondo As 30 Passengers are burnt To Death

At least 30 passengers were burnt to death in an auto crash, which occurred on the Onipetesi area of Mile 49 on the Ore-Lagos Road in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

City and Crime reports that the tragic accident occurred at the weekend when the drivers of two commercial buses heading for the eastern part of the country drove against the traffic and had a head-on collision, bursting into flames.

Several eyewitness said the passengers were burnt beyond recognition while two others died on their way to the hospital.

One of the witnesses, Ms Precision Oluwatuyi, said the drivers were impatient.

“The two commercial buses collided and burst into heavy flames, resulting in the deaths of the passengers. The drivers drove the wrong ways to avoid traffic on the road. And they were even on a high speed.

“Both vehicles were loaded with passengers. I counted 28 of the occupants, and two others died on their way to the hospital to receive treatment following heavy injuries,” she said.

Confirming the accident, the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Samuel Ibitoye, said the victims were burnt beyond recognition.

He noted that the accident was caused by excessive speeding and traffic violation, which led to the head-on collision.

While warning drivers against over speeding and traffic violation, he said drivers must always exercise patience on the highway, urging passengers to also caution drivers against reckless driving.

According to him, the remains of the deceased have been deposited at the General Hospital in Ore while the two survivors who sustained different degree of injuries were at the same hospital for treatment.

“30 passengers lost their lives tragically. It’s unfortunate that they were burnt beyond recognition in the fatal accident caused by excessive speeding and traffic violations.

“The contract between drivers and passengers is to take them safely to their destinations after they have paid not to drive them to their graves.

“This is why everyone must participate in road safety. The passengers, too, have a role to play by cautioning drivers or reporting them to FRSC personnel on the highway.

“We appeal to our drivers to always exercise patience on the highway in order to reduce crashes to safe lives and property,” Ibitoye added.