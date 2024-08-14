✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
Crime
SPONSOR AD

Bizman jailed 3 months over threat to kidnap man in Jos

A Jos Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday sentenced a 40- year-old businessman, Ibrahim Kaye to three months imprisonment over threats to life. The magistrate, Mr Shawomi…

A Jos Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday sentenced a 40- year-old businessman, Ibrahim Kaye to three months imprisonment over threats to life.

The magistrate, Mr Shawomi Bokkos, who sentenced Kaye after he pleaded guilty to the charge, however, gave him an option to pay N50,000 as a fine.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Ahmed Labaran, told the court that the case was reported on July 8, at the anti- kidnapping unit, Jos by Abdullahi Karfe, the complainant.

The prosecutor said that the defendant and his younger brother, now at large, allegedly threatened to kidnap the complainant.

He alleged that the defendant also threatened to deal with the complainant if he did not withdraw the report from the police station. (NAN)

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

Do you need your monthly pay in US Dollars? Acquire premium domains for as low as $1500 and have it resold for as much as $17,000 (₦27 million).


Click here to see how Nigerians are making it.
More Stories