Bizman jailed 3 months over threat to kidnap man in Jos

A Jos Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday sentenced a 40- year-old businessman, Ibrahim Kaye to three months imprisonment over threats to life.

The magistrate, Mr Shawomi Bokkos, who sentenced Kaye after he pleaded guilty to the charge, however, gave him an option to pay N50,000 as a fine.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Ahmed Labaran, told the court that the case was reported on July 8, at the anti- kidnapping unit, Jos by Abdullahi Karfe, the complainant.

The prosecutor said that the defendant and his younger brother, now at large, allegedly threatened to kidnap the complainant.

He alleged that the defendant also threatened to deal with the complainant if he did not withdraw the report from the police station. (NAN)