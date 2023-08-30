Biu: Zulum orders rehabilitation, recruitment of 5 doctors, 20 nurses

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State has directed the rehabilitation of Biu Specialist Hospital just as he approved the recruitment of 5 medical doctors…

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State has directed the rehabilitation of Biu Specialist Hospital just as he approved the recruitment of 5 medical doctors and 20 nurses for the hospital.

He gave the directive on Monday during a late-night visit to the hospital.

Governor Zulum mostly pays unscheduled late-night visits to hospitals in order to assess functionality and approve interventions where necessary.

Before arriving in Biu on Monday, Zulum was in Damboa, the headquarters of Damboa Local Government on Sunday, at which he spent the night coordinating humanitarian activities.

The governor supervised the distribution of food palliatives to over 18,000 families.

