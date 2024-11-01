Bitfinex News reports a surge in lending rates, with APR reaching 30%, a sign many see as bullish. Historically, these spikes have hinted at market rallies, prompting seasoned traders to expand their positions in anticipation of favourable trends.

At the same time, Crossover Markets has boosted liquidity options for institutional clients by integrating its CROSSx platform with CoinRoutes, connecting over 60 exchanges and 3,000 crypto assets into one streamlined system.

For everyday users, Plus Wallet’s “More is More” campaign brings easy earnings with its Swap to Earn feature, rewarding users in USDT for each asset swap. Its cross-chain functionality further simplifies transactions, supporting multiple networks like Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain—all in one app.

Bitfinex News: 30% APR Lending Rates Signal Bullish Shift

Bitfinex’s lending rates have recently surged, with numerous orders reaching an impressive 30% APR, sparking discussion across the crypto community. High interest rates, especially for USD loans, are often viewed as a bullish indicator, and this spike has been no exception.

According to Bitfinex News, seasoned traders are moving to expand their positions in anticipation of an upcoming market upswing. The strong lending activity on Bitfinex indicates that traders are betting on an upward shift, laying the groundwork for a potential bull phase in the market.

Crossover Boosts Liquidity for Crypto Trading with $12M

Crossover Markets has taken a step forward in crypto trading, integrating its CROSSx platform with CoinRoutes, an Order & Execution Management System (OEMS) tailored for institutional clients.

This integration lets CoinRoutes users customise and aggregate liquidity pools from more than 60 centralised and decentralised exchanges, covering over 3,000 crypto assets through a single API. CROSSx aims to improve liquidity and trade execution, especially for large-scale trades. The platform processed $3.15 billion in trades in Q1 of 2024, demonstrating its role in expanding liquidity options and improving access for institutional crypto traders.

Plus Wallet’s Swap to Earn Feature: Get Paid to Trade!

Plus Wallet’s “More is More” campaign brings a practical twist to crypto trading, where everyday actions offer added value. Through its Swap to Earn feature, Plus Wallet allows users to collect small USDT rewards with each asset swap, transforming regular transactions into incremental gains.

With no added steps, users simply need to swap, and rewards are delivered directly to their wallets within 24–48 hours. This approach makes trading more rewarding, integrating earnings into each transaction.

Beyond rewards, Plus Wallet aims to simplify the complexities of managing crypto across different blockchains. With cross-chain functionality, users can transfer assets across networks like Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain without the inconvenience of switching wallets or incurring extra transfer fees.

This feature serves as a bridge for users managing assets across different blockchains, offering faster and easier access to multiple networks within one platform.

By offering accessible earning opportunities and simplifying multi-chain transactions, Plus Wallet adapts to users’ needs, whether they’re new to crypto or trading regularly. The “More is More” campaign reflects a user-centred approach that gives practical, incremental benefits with every action, making it one of the best crypto DeFi wallets.

The Best Crypto DeFi Wallet

In essence, Bitfinex’s news of high APR lending rates hints at a likely bull phase in the market. Meanwhile, Crossover Markets is bridging gaps for institutional traders by offering a streamlined way to handle large trades across multiple exchanges.

But when it comes to simplified digital asset management, Plus Wallet’s “More is More” approach truly connects with everyday traders. With cross-chain functionality that makes managing assets a breeze, Plus Wallet’s Swap to Earn program quite pays traders for doing what they love—trade crypto.

