Bishop raped, threatened me with madness – Assistant pastor

A 23-year-old assistant pastor Tuesday told an Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court how a bishop, Daniel Oluwafeyiropo, allegedly raped her twice.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oluwafeyiropo is standing trial on an amended three-count charge bordering on rape and sexual assault, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The assistant pastor (name withheld) testified for the prosecution at the bishop’s trial.

She was led in evidence by Lagos State counsel, Mr Babajide Boye.

She told the court that she was an assistant pastor of 1 Reign Christian Ministry founded by the bishop.

She said that she knew the bishop on May 28, 2018 when her friend invited her for a church programme at which the bishop ministered at Akungba, Akoko in Ondo State.

She said that the programme was tagged, “Strictly Supernatural.”

According to her, she subsequently became a member of the church and rose to the position of assistant pastor.

The witness told the court that the bishop, who she regarded as her spiritual father, raped her at his residence on Ikota Villa Estate, Lekki, Lagos State, on June 21, 2020.

The witness said: “I was listening to Pastor Chris’s message when bishop came to the three-seater chair I was sitting on and told me to go naked.

“For the fear of what happened a day before, I went naked, and bishop locked the door, increased the volume of the television and went naked also.

“He pinned me to the chair and raped me. He was bigger than me.”

The witness said that she appealed to the bishop to leave her but he did not.

“He threatened that I would run mad if I should tell anyone; so, I was in the guest room till the following day.” (NAN)