Birthright citizenship ban: Lots of Nigerians will be caught in that web – Akande 

A former presidential media aide, Laolu Akande, has faulted President Donald Trump’s executive order banning birthright citizenship.

The former lecturer of African history at New York College expressed this while speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Thursday.

The move was part of Trump’s litany of executive orders he signed on his inauguration as the US president.

“Well, the concern for me is not about the broad agenda of Mr Trump to make America great again, or his intentions and plans to be insular. I don’t have any problem with that,” former Editor of Philadelphia Inquirer said.

“What I have a problem with is the implications of his style of politics, and the language of his politics. For instance, he wants to ban the citizenship rights of people who are born in America.

“Now that’s an overreach. You could say that that doesn’t affect Nigeria but it does affect Nigeria because you know there are a lot of Nigerians who are caught in that web.”

According to him, Trump’s move violates the “spirit” of the founding fathers of the US and is in contrast with the country’s Constitution.