News

Birth registration key to economic growth – Emir of Zazzau

The Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamali, has underscored the importance of birth registration to the socio-economic development of the county.

The emir also called for the use of community residents  in the ongoing Electronic Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (ECRVS) and the Verbal and Social Autopsy survey (VASA) which are being conducted by the National Population Commission (NPC) in collaboration with the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) and the Federal Ministry of Health in Kaduna State.

The exercise is aimed at ensuring every child born in the state between 0-5 years of age receives a birth certificate which is their first identity document.

Speaking when the Federal Commissioner, NPC Kaduna State, Sa’adatu Garba Dogon Bauchi, paid him a courtesy visit, the emir said the locals as well as the traditional institution are closer to the grassroots, hence ensuring every child is registered.

 

He commended the commission on the initiative and said it would go a long way in ensuring adequate planning for communities by the government.

 

“The traditional institutions and members of the communities are closer to the grassroots because they live together. For a successful exercise, I suggest you liaise with these people to go into the nooks and crannies of all the communities to ensure all births are registered and certificates and given.

 

“Another plus is that by registration of births, the government will be building its database which will allow for proper planning going forward,” he said.

 

In her remarks, the commissioner disclosed that 2000 ad-hoc staff members have been recruited and trained across the 23 local government areas of the state.

