Birnin Gwari: Life after peace deal

For over a decade, the people of Birnin Gwari in Kaduna State lived under the shadow of insecurity. Fear of attacks by bandits, kidnapping and cattle rustling forced thousands to abandon their homes, businesses and farmlands.

Markets were shut, and economic activities came to a halt as armed groups terrorised the region.

According to a security report issued by the Kaduna State Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs in 2022, 507 persons were kidnapped in Birnin Gwari alone, while 536 cattle were rustled in the local government area.

Ninety-eight persons were also injured as a result of violent attacks, while 120 persons were killed within the local government area during the period under review.

However, following a recent peace deal brokered between the Kaduna State Government and the bandits, a glimmer of hope has begun to emerge in the affected villages.

The return of Kara livestock market

One of the most significant indicators of peace returning to Birnin Gwari is the reopening of the Kara livestock market, which was closed for over 10 years.

The market, which was a major trading hub for cattle dealers from Niger, Katsina and Zamfara states, was abandoned as insecurity worsened.

The state government’s decision to reopen the market in January has been met with relief and optimism from traders and residents alike.

Ahmadu Lawali, a Fulani man popularly known as Lawali Ba Fashi, is among those celebrating the change. He said, “The last time I stepped foot in this town was seven years ago. I was always in the forest, afraid of being attacked. But now, we are here doing our business without intimidation.”

Lawali, a long-time cattle trader, described how the closure of the market devastated his livelihood.

“We give thanks to God that everything is normal now. We can now spend the night inside the town to buy and eat what we want without worry,” he said, smiling.

Now, with the market open again, he is hopeful for a better future. “Since the reopening of the market, customers are gradually coming back. We are praying that this peace deal holds so that we can completely regain our lost business.”

Also, a cattle trader from Kagara in Niger State who simply identified himself as Usman, also expressed relief, saying, “In the past, if you asked me to come to this market I would have refused because of insecurity. But today, we are here trading peacefully.”

Safety restored, residents sleep without fear

Beyond economic activities, the peace deal has also brought a sense of security to the residents of Birnin Gwari and surrounding communities. Many who fled their villages due to incessant attacks are beginning to return home.

Saidu Damari, a trader, shared his experience: “Before now, we couldn’t sleep with both eyes close because we lived in constant fear of being attacked at night. But now, we have peace. The roads are safe and I can travel from Kano to Zaria and Damari without fear.”

Damari recalled a time when villagers could not travel freely, saying, “Even during the day, we were afraid to move far from our houses. Now, I can go to the market and return home late without worrying about being ambushed.”

Similarly, Iliyasu Bude, a Fulani resident, noted that movement within the town and markets had become safer. “We are happy now because I can go anywhere within the town without fear of being harassed or attacked,” he said.

Bude, who had been living in hiding with his family, said many Fulani families left due to the violence. He said, “Some of us moved deep into the forests to avoid being caught in the crossfire. But now, people are returning, and we can at least move around freely.”

A youth leader at Kuyello, Baban Yara, emphasized the security improvements along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari highway, saying, “The road is safe now. You can even ride a bicycle without fear of being harassed or kidnapped. This was impossible before now.”

Displaced villagers return

Another encouraging sign of stability is the gradual return of displaced villagers. According to residents, vehicles loaded with returnees are seen daily heading back to their abandoned communities.

“Almost two vehicles full of villagers pass here daily on their way back to their homes. This tells you that peace has returned,” Damari added.

Hambali Mohammed, the chairman of Sarkin Kara Livestock Market, confirmed that traders from neighbouring states have resumed business, leading to an increase in revenue for both residents and the government.

“We are seeing traders from Zamfara, Niger and even Sokoto returning to the market. That is a good sign. The government must ensure that this peace continues so that we do not return to the dark days,” he said.

Despite these positive developments, some challenges remain. Suleiman Magani, a displaced farmer from Unguwar Magani village, noted that while they can now farm without fear of being kidnapped, cattle belonging to herders sometimes stray into their farmlands, damaging crops.

“We are still taking refuge in Kwanar Dutse and observing the situation before fully returning to our villages. There is improvement, but we need measures to prevent cattle from destroying our crops,” he said.

Comrade Ishaq Usman Kasai, the chairman of the Birnin Gwari-Niger Inter-Boundary Communities Peace Development Association, cautioned that while progress is being made, full resettlement was yet to happen.

“So far, only about 5 per cent of displaced villagers have returned. Most people are just visiting their abandoned homes and farms to assess the situation,” he said.

However, with relative peace in the area, many farmers are preparing for the 2025 farming season. “People are no longer afraid to enter the bush to clear their farms. Even in the southern parts of the local government area close to Niger State, there is peace,” Kasai added.

The role of government and religious leaders

Residents and community leaders agree that sustaining the peace deal requires continued government’s intervention.

Isa Muhammad, the chairman of the Birnin Gwari Progressive Union (BEPU), stressed the need for proactive measures, saying, “Peace is gradually returning, but we must ensure that it is sustained. The government should address minor security issues, especially in villages bordering Niger, Katsina and Zamfara states.”

He said that things were calm from Birnin Gwari town to Doka village, Kuyello to Tabanni in the eastern part to Birnin Gwari, as well as Dawaki to Randagi and Kakangi on the western part.

He also called on religious leaders to use the Ramadan period to preach the importance of peace.

He said, “We need peace to rebuild our communities. Our imams and scholars should use their sermons to encourage people to embrace dialogue and reconciliation.”

A new dawn for Birnin Gwari

While the scars of violence remain, there is a renewed sense of hope in Birnin Gwari. From the bustling livestock market to villagers returning home, signs of normalcy are emerging.

However, as residents cautiously embrace the peace, they urge the government to continue monitoring the situation and take steps to prevent a relapse into violence.

“We have suffered too much and cannot afford to go back to how things were before now. The government should keep engaging with both the security forces and the local communities to ensure that the peace lasts,” an elder, Malam Balarabe Ibrahim Sarkin Fawa of Birnin Gwari said.

For now, the people of Birnin Gwari are reclaiming their lives, one step at a time.