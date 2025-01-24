Bird flu spreads to Plateau, Katsina

The highly pathogenic Avian Influenza (bird flu) has spread to Plateau and Katsina states.

Two weeks ago, the Federal Government alerted farmers and veterinary offices across the country of the outbreaks of the disease in Kano State.

The Plateau incident was recorded yesterday (23rd January 2025), at Farin Gada, Jos North LGA of the state.

The Director/Chief Veterinary Officer, Plateau State, Dr Shase’et Sipak Dawat, in a statement said the outbreak was recorded in a farm with over 3000 birds.

Dr Dawat, however, expressed concern that the farmer had sold the affected birds before veterinarians from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development visited the farm for depopulation, decontamination and disinfection.

“In view of this sad development, poultry farmers are advised to be vigilant and upscale the hygiene standard of their farms and maintain strict biosecurity please. May God protect our farms,” the statement reads in part.

In Katsina, the Zonal Veterinary Officer, Malumfashi, Dr Yau Ishaku also in a message to the farmers indicated an earlier outbreak in the state, which occurred two days before the plateau incident.

“Due to a confirmed case of Highly pathogenic Avian Influenza in Katsina State on 21st January, 2025, it’s important that all poultry farms in Malumfashi, Kafur and Kankara Local Government areas which are all under Malumfashi Zone to adhere to strict biosecurity measures in order to prevent the entrance of such disease of economic and zoonotic Importance into their farms,” the statement reads in part.

Farmers were advised to implement strict biosecurity measures to guard their farms and investment, which including restricted visitors access to poultry farms.

The vet expert also advised farmers to clean and disinfect feeders and drinkers every day and look out for possible sign of the disease.

Farmers in the affected states and other areas have been advised to be on the high alert and report any incident to the relevant agencies for prompt response.