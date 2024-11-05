Bingham varsity to graduate 262 Doctors, 57 first-class graduates

Vice-Chancellor of Bingham University, Karu, Professor Haruna Ayuba, has disclosed that the varsity will be graduating 262 doctors at its forthcoming combined convocation ceremony.

Prof Ayuba said the doctors are among the 1602 graduands found worthy in both character and learning to be awarded first degree in various disciplines for which they were trained in the 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 academic sessions.

Speaking at a pre convocation briefing of the varsity on Tuesday, he said the university will also be graduating its first set of PhD students, while giving the breakdown of the class of degree as 57 First Class, 519 Second Class Upper, 576 Second Class Lower, 179 Third Class, 9 Pass degree and 262 Unclassified (MBBS), making it a total of 1602.

For postgraduate, a total of 615 will be graduating, with 41 PhDs, 155 Academic Masters, 298 Professional Masters and 121 Postgraduate Diploma.

Prof Ayuba disclosed that the varsity would honour its first Emeritus Professor, Yakubu Mela Alhasan, for his contributions to academic excellence, mentorship, research and community impact spanning over 30 years as a professor.

He said: “Throughout his illustrious career, Professor Alhasan has been more than just a teacher; he has been a father, a mentor, and an inspiration to many. His commitment to excellence in research, education and community impact has set a standard that many aspire to, but few can achieve. With a rich body of scholarly works, a vast number of mentees within Nigeria and across the world, this Professor has redefined what it means to be a scholar, an educator, a mentor and a change-agent.”

The Vice Chancellor said the 5th combined convocation slated for weekend marks a significant milestone in the academic journey of their students.

Prof Ayuba also noted that the Convocation Lecture tagged, “Empowering Graduates as Global Citizens for a Sustainable Future” would be delivered by former President of the Nigeria Cancer Society and former President of the West African College of Surgeons, Prof King David Terna Yawe.

He said other activities include thanksgiving service, novelty volley ball match, entrepreneurship fair and the Vice chancellor Luncheon.