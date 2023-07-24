Bingham varsity: Students arrested over Bolt Driver’s death ought to be in rehabilitation

The Management of Bingham University has expressed its profound sadness over report of three suspended students of the University being paraded by the authorities of…

The Management of Bingham University has expressed its profound sadness over report of three suspended students of the University being paraded by the authorities of the Abuja Police Command on the alleged killing of one Obasi Okeke, a Bolt driver over a scuffle on transport fare of their trip to a destination in Abuja.

The Management of the University stated that the affected students were in March 2023 identified through the University’s zero tolerance policy on drugs and suspended from the University for being in possession of Marijuana and other illicit substances.

The Director, Public Affairs of the varsity, Daburi B. Misal in a statement on Monday said as required by the institution’s regulations, the students should have been taken to a rehabilitation centre by their guardians and would be taken back to the University only after certification by the University’s Psychiatrist.

“It was therefore shocking to see that students who were supposed to be in rehabilitation were being paraded by the Police in Abuja. While the University maintains zero tolerance for vices, the responsibility of bringing up children is a shared responsibility. The University will however continue to do its best to put them on the right path,” he said.

The Management however, pledged its full cooperation with the Police in their investigation of the matter while expressing its deepest sympathy to the family of the deceased.

Meanwhile, the University reiterated its commitment to producing young men and women who will continue to serve as agents of positive change and transformation of the nation as evident by the attestations received on their graduates from numerous employers both home and abroad.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...