Bindow dumps APC, alleges lack of genuine reconciliation

A former governor of Adamawa State, Muhammadu Jibrilla Bindow, has formally dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) over an alleged lack of genuine reconciliation in…

A former governor of Adamawa State, Muhammadu Jibrilla Bindow, has formally dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) over an alleged lack of genuine reconciliation in the party.

In a letter addressed to the APC chairman in Kolere Ward, Mubi LGA, Bindow said he took the decision after due consultation with family, supporters and associates.

Part of the letter reads, “I wish to formally notify you of my decision to resign as a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) effective from 20th January, 2023.

“This decision is not an easy one, but after prayers and wide consultations with my family, stakeholders and faithful followers across the state and country at large, I decided to resign my membership.

“The decision is also a result of the lack of genuine reconciliation of aggrieved stakeholders within the party in Adamawa State since the unfortunate events of the 2019 elections and the 2022 primary elections.”

Reacting, the Adamawa State Organising Secretary of the APC, Mustapha Atiku Ribadu, described the defection as a huge loss to the party, but said the APC would win the February 25 and March 11 polls without him.

Speaking with newsmen yesterday in Yola, Ribadu said, “The defection of Bindow at the 11th hour into the general elections is shocking and a huge loss to us as a party.

“Despite Bindow’s shortcomings, we remember the good tidings he brought into the state through unprecedented developmental strides.

“We will continue to accord him the respect he deserves as the first governor of APC in the state who did his best to transform our dear state but lost the general election gallantly by scoring over 300,000 votes.

“While wishing our former governor well in his future endeavours, I want to restate that we are putting in place strong mechanisms to absorb the shock of Bindow’s departure.

“We will continue to work round the clock to emerge victorious in all the elections in Adamawa from top to bottom.

“Adamawa State is the birthplace of APC, and we cannot abandon our birthplace in the hands of strangers as we are working tirelessly to take back what rightfully belongs to us.”

By Amina Abdullahi & Kabiru R. Anwar, Yola