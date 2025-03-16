Billions Await the Unmatched Grand Finale of Largest Healing Crusade with Pastor Chris

Today marks the highly anticipated grand finale of the Healing Streams Live Healing Services, where billions of people around the world are poised for a life-changing experience.

This monumental event, which has already delivered extraordinary miracles, will conclude at 2 PM GMT+1.

The grand finale is set to be a game-changer, with even greater demonstrations of God’s power promised. Set your alarms and make sure you don’t miss this once-in-a-lifetime moment—connect live via healingstreams.tv or the Healing to the Nations App for a front-row seat to history in the making!Over the past two days, this awe-inspiring event has witnessed unprecedented miracles that will be remembered throughout history.

SPONSOR AD

These include the incredible resurrection of a deceased child, the miraculous clearing of entire hospital wards, and the instantaneous healing of disabilities and diseases across continents. Today’s grand finale will be even more powerful—don’t miss it!

Speaking about today’s event, Pastor Chris declared with unwavering confidence, “The power of God is not just something you observe—it’s something you can carry within you. Something extraordinary is about to happen today. The next few moments will astound you, and I will show you how to continue experiencing this divine power far beyond today.”

He continued, “Today’s grand finale will be absolutely marvelous! You cannot afford to miss this moment! We are praying fervent prayers for families and nations, and the world will never be the same again.”

On day two of the event, Pastor Chris delivered the Word of God with remarkable precision, setting the stage for a global outpouring of supernatural healings and miracles. The atmosphere was thick with faith, expectancy, and divine presence, as countless individuals received their healing and breakthroughs.

In a passionate call to spiritual preparedness, Pastor Chris emphasized, “Jesus is coming soon! Why now, you may ask? Why not sooner? I’ll tell you today. He sent me to prepare His people and reveal His inheritance to them.” He continued, “We are in the very midst of the fulfillment of God’s Word, and only those truly sent by God can bring such transformation.”

Across the globe, thousands gathered in connected healing centers to give their lives to Christ or rededicate their hearts to Him. Miraculous healings broke out as divine intervention swept through, transforming lives in an unprecedented way. The event’s powerful atmosphere set the stage for a world-changing finale.

Powerful Testimonies of God’s Healing Power:

Brampton, Ontario, Canada: A participant testified, “For 21 years, I struggled with memory issues, tinnitus, hemorrhoids, and a painful growth under my left foot. After attending the Healing Streams service, everything changed! My memory is fully restored, the tinnitus disappeared, the hemorrhoids are gone, and the growth under my foot has vanished. I am completely healed!”

Josch, 26, Uruguay: “I was trapped in the torment of chronic psychosis for two years, struggling with psychiatric medication and sleepless nights. But when Pastor Chris prayed, I felt a surge of God’s power and was completely set free. I am healed and restored!”

Nowane, 40, Fiji: “I lived with the debilitating effects of elephantiasis for 15 years, leading to a stroke. But when Pastor Chris declared healing, the power of God flowed through me, reducing the swelling, and I was healed of the stroke. I can now walk easily, praise God!”

Sahadatt, 1 year old, Qatar: “I was suffering from tuberculosis, thyroid disease, and pain in my ear and neck. But after Pastor Chris prayed, all the pain vanished. I am now pain-free, and my health has been fully restored!”

Tatenda, Cayman Islands: “For four years, I struggled with severe glaucoma in my left eye, despite surgery. But after just the first day of the Healing Streams service, I experienced a miracle! I could see light for the first time in months! Praise God for His healing touch!”

These extraordinary testimonies are just a glimpse of the countless miracles that have taken place. Today’s finale is expected to surpass all expectations, ushering in even greater healings and divine encounters that will leave the world in awe.

Join the Healing Streams Live Healing Services Today!

Don’t miss this historic finale—participate live on www.healingstreams.tv or through the Loveworld Network in your preferred language. You can also tune in via local TV stations, radio stations, or visit the nearest healing center.

For Assistance: For more information, reach out via email at [email protected] or contact the following numbers:

+27799675852 (South Africa)

+234(1)8885066 (Nigeria)

+18327249390 (USA)

+12896221634 (Canada)

+44(0)3331880710 (UK)

+919650096633 (Asia)

+917794993762 (India)

About Healing Streams Live Healing Services: The Healing Streams Live Healing Services, a global initiative from the Healing School, extends God’s healing power to every corner of the globe through Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s anointed ministrations. This transformative event has brought healing, hope, and divine restoration to millions, and it continues to revolutionize lives worldwide through powerful demonstrations of faith and miraculous healings.

Today marks the culmination of an extraordinary healing journey—don’t miss your chance to experience the life-changing power of God!