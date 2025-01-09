Billionaire fraudster jailed in Abuja

The Federal High Court sitting in the Maitama area of Abuja has sentenced Chima Hyginus Nkwocha, fondly called “Young Billionaire”, to prison for cheating by impersonation and money laundering.

Nkwocha was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) before Justice Emeka Nwite on a two-count charge bordering on cheating by impersonation and money laundering.

One of the counts read: “That you, Chima Hyginus Nkwocha (AKA Frank Nils, Frank Cobert, Frank Brown & Chettot), sometime in 2022 in Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did fraudulently impersonate Frank Nils, Frank Cobert, Frank Brown, and Chiress Riffatt on Gmail and Google Voice using the Gmail addresses [email protected] and [email protected] with intent to defraud, fraudulently obtaining a cumulative sum of $345,000 from Linda Wheeler, an American, and receiving the naira equivalent through Ginux Global Nigeria Limited with account No. 1228782493 domiciled in Zenith Bank, thereby committing an offence contrary to Section 22(2) of the Cyber Crimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Act, 2015 and punishable under Section 22(4) of the Act.”

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charges when they were read to him.

Following his guilty plea, prosecution counsel, Lanre Adeola Olarewaju, reviewed the case against Nkwocha and prayed the court to convict him accordingly.

According to Olarewaju, the convict was arrested in August 2024 at the Lugbe area of Abuja following an intelligence received by the EFCC’s Advanced Fee Fraud Section.

Items recovered during his arrest included black Mercedes Benz ML 350 with registration no. B-2 and Chassis no. 4JGDA5HB9DA105827, two gold necklaces with pendants, one gold bracelet, $2,200 cash, N90,280,934.00 in the Ginux Global Nigeria Limited Zenith Bank for which Nkwocha was the sole signatory.

A three-bedroom terrace duplex at Cookies Court 2, 2nd Avenue, Ocean Palm Estate, Ogombo, Sangotedo, Ajah, Lagos State; a three-bedroom bungalow and two self-contained apartments situated on Plot B023, Standard Estate, Galadima, Abuja; and a plot of land measuring about 300 square meters at Eko Beach City, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

Others were two Zenith Bank drafts worth N5,000,000 and N3,000,000, dated September 12, 2024, and October 17, 2024, respectively; iPhone 13 Pro Max, a Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, and a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Nkwocha also confessed to impersonating Frank Nils, Frank Cobert, Frank Brown, and Chiress Riffatt using gmail and google voice to defraud Linda Wheeler, an American, of $345,000.

He added that he received the naira equivalent through Ginux Global Nigeria Ltd’s Zenith Bank account.

Olarewaju tendered several evidence, including the defendant’s extrajudicial statements, electronic devices, forensic and investigation reports, among others.

The defence counsel raised no objections and the court admitted all evidence as exhibits. Justice Nwite, satisfied with the EFCC’s submissions, found Nkwocha guilty.

The judge, therefore, sentenced the billionaire internet fraudster to two years’ imprisonment with an option of a fine of N2,000,000.

Justice Nwite also ordered the forfeiture of a black Mercedes Benz ML 350, gold jewelry and $2,200 cash, N90,280,934.00 in the Ginux Global Nigeria Limited Zenith Bank account, properties in Lagos, Abuja, and Lekki, the Zenith Bank drafts, and the electronic devices recovered from the convict to the federal government.

A statement issued by the EFCC on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, revealed that the billionaire internet fraudster was jailed on Tuesday, December 31, 2024.