Bill seeking to depose chiefs in Adamawa passes second reading

A bill aimed at regulating the appointment and deposition of traditional chiefs in Adamawa State has sailed through the first and second readings at the state’s House of Assembly.

The bill crossed the two stages on Monday, marking a crucial step towards formalising the process of traditional leadership in the state.

The bill, sponsored by Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, is formally known as “A Bill for a Law to Provide for the Adamawa State Chiefs (Appointment and Deposition) and Matters Incidental Thereto.”

Its accelerated reading was facilitated by separate motions moved by Deputy Majority Leader Hon. Ahmed Jingi Belel and seconded by Hon. Moses Yerima Zah and Hon. Bauna Myandssa.

Following the successful readings, the Speaker of the Assembly, Rt. Hon. Bathiya Wesley, referred the bill to the House Committee on Local Government Affairs for further legislative action.

The committee has been directed to submit its report on the next legislative day, paving the way for the bill’s potential passage into law.